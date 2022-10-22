 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle is vegan? Interview starts new debate

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Meghan Markle is vegan? Interview starts new debate

A new debate on whether Meghan Markle is vegan started on social media after the Duchess of Sussex said she "really make a really solid "bolognaise".

Royal fans accused her of copying Kate Middleton while sharing screenshots of the Prince William and Princess Kate's old statements about the Italian dish.

Some people defended the Duchess saying she never claimed to be a vegan.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle talked about her hobbies and her children as part of an interview for Variety Magazine. 

Behavioural expert Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Slingo, observed that Meghan looked "comfortable" and "100 percent confident" without her husband Prince Harry, and she "turned on the charm" for the cameras.

Talking about Meghan's behaviour without Prince Harry, he said: “I believe Meghan comes into her own when she is alone. She appears to have grown in confidence, especially during solo appearances with the media.

Darren claimed Meghan Markle has "grown in confidence" and "comes into her own" during her solo appearances without Prince Harry, such as her latest interview with the American publication.

The expert also noted Meghan looked "powerful" and "extremely comfortable" without her husband. He explained: “During the photoshoot segments, I noticed Meghan putting her hands on her hips. This is a classic power gesture that people in certain positions are taught, such as celebrities, politicians and CEOs.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton and Prince William to deal a final blow to Harry and Meghan

Kate Middleton and Prince William to deal a final blow to Harry and Meghan

Mathew Perry: Jennifer Aniston said 'We know you’re drinking' in 'scary' moment

Mathew Perry: Jennifer Aniston said 'We know you’re drinking' in 'scary' moment
George Clooney shares 'disaster' big wedding proposal for Amal Clooney

George Clooney shares 'disaster' big wedding proposal for Amal Clooney
Gwyneth Paltrow explains why her children aren’t interested in her lifestyle advice

Gwyneth Paltrow explains why her children aren’t interested in her lifestyle advice
Amy Schumer shares three-year-old son’s views about her celebrity status

Amy Schumer shares three-year-old son’s views about her celebrity status
Tom Felton opens up about his 'brotherly' bond with Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe

Tom Felton opens up about his 'brotherly' bond with Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe
Netflix adds disclaimer to The Crown after anger over story lines

Netflix adds disclaimer to The Crown after anger over story lines
Dua Lipa invites rumored boyfriend Trevor Noah to her podcast

Dua Lipa invites rumored boyfriend Trevor Noah to her podcast

Taylor Swift's 10th album 'Midnights' crashes Spotify

Taylor Swift's 10th album 'Midnights' crashes Spotify
Phillip Schofield ‘definitely ready to get back’ on This Morning

Phillip Schofield ‘definitely ready to get back’ on This Morning
Meghan Markle got ‘Suits’, Prince Harry thanks to ‘Deal or No Deal’: Co-worker

Meghan Markle got ‘Suits’, Prince Harry thanks to ‘Deal or No Deal’: Co-worker
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal titles branded ‘irrelevant’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal titles branded ‘irrelevant’