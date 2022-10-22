Meghan Markle is vegan? Interview starts new debate

A new debate on whether Meghan Markle is vegan started on social media after the Duchess of Sussex said she "really make a really solid "bolognaise".

Royal fans accused her of copying Kate Middleton while sharing screenshots of the Prince William and Princess Kate's old statements about the Italian dish.

Some people defended the Duchess saying she never claimed to be a vegan.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle talked about her hobbies and her children as part of an interview for Variety Magazine.



Behavioural expert Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Slingo, observed that Meghan looked "comfortable" and "100 percent confident" without her husband Prince Harry, and she "turned on the charm" for the cameras.

Talking about Meghan's behaviour without Prince Harry, he said: “I believe Meghan comes into her own when she is alone. She appears to have grown in confidence, especially during solo appearances with the media.

Darren claimed Meghan Markle has "grown in confidence" and "comes into her own" during her solo appearances without Prince Harry, such as her latest interview with the American publication.

The expert also noted Meghan looked "powerful" and "extremely comfortable" without her husband. He explained: “During the photoshoot segments, I noticed Meghan putting her hands on her hips. This is a classic power gesture that people in certain positions are taught, such as celebrities, politicians and CEOs.