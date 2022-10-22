Elon Musk rings alarm bell for Twitter employees before final deal

Elon Musk zeroes in to expel 75% of the Twitter employees as soon as the billionaire takes over, as per The Washington Post.

The SpaceX founder reportedly confided to his prospective investors that after his Twitter purchase, he would slash 75 percent of Twitter's employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew of under 2000.

The report adds the job cut is still on the cards despite the sale; however, Musk's planned cuts are far more than the numbers Twitter is planning.

"A 75 percent headcount cut would indicate, at least out of the gates, stronger free cash flow and profitability, which would be attractive to investors looking to get in on the deal," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. "That said, you can't cut your way to growth."

However, experts warned that cutting off investments meant putting data security at risk from the lack of content moderation of Twitter and its users.

Previously, Elon Musk locked to buy Twitter for $44 billion; however, the Tesla CEO reportedly renegade on the deal, claiming Twitter misrepresented the number of fake "spam bot" accounts on its platform.

Twitter sued Musk, while the Delaware judge has given time both sides until Oct. 28 to hash out the details; otherwise, a trial will be on the cards in November.