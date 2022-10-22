 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk rings alarm bell for Twitter employees before final deal

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Elon Musk rings alarm bell for Twitter employees before final deal

Elon Musk zeroes in to expel 75% of the Twitter employees as soon as the billionaire takes over, as per The Washington Post.

The SpaceX founder reportedly confided to his prospective investors that after his Twitter purchase, he would slash 75 percent of Twitter's employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew of under 2000.

The report adds the job cut is still on the cards despite the sale; however, Musk's planned cuts are far more than the numbers Twitter is planning.

"A 75 percent headcount cut would indicate, at least out of the gates, stronger free cash flow and profitability, which would be attractive to investors looking to get in on the deal," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. "That said, you can't cut your way to growth."

However, experts warned that cutting off investments meant putting data security at risk from the lack of content moderation of Twitter and its users.

Previously, Elon Musk locked to buy Twitter for $44 billion; however, the Tesla CEO reportedly renegade on the deal, claiming Twitter misrepresented the number of fake "spam bot" accounts on its platform.

Twitter sued Musk, while the Delaware judge has given time both sides until Oct. 28 to hash out the details; otherwise, a trial will be on the cards in November.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift fans speculate song ‘Vigilante S---’ is about Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift fans speculate song ‘Vigilante S---’ is about Scooter Braun
King Charles once made THIS wish for Princess Charlotte

King Charles once made THIS wish for Princess Charlotte
Jensen Ackles return to ‘The Winchesters’ set saw a good omen

Jensen Ackles return to ‘The Winchesters’ set saw a good omen
Selena Gomez showers praises on ‘mastermind’ Taylor Swift after Midnights’ debut

Selena Gomez showers praises on ‘mastermind’ Taylor Swift after Midnights’ debut
Trevor Noah responds to alleged ‘beef’ with Kanye West in The Daily Show: Watch

Trevor Noah responds to alleged ‘beef’ with Kanye West in The Daily Show: Watch
William has no interest in ‘manufactured turf war’ with Harry, Meghan

William has no interest in ‘manufactured turf war’ with Harry, Meghan
Netflix ‘The Watcher’: Ryan Murphy reveals why he took up the project

Netflix ‘The Watcher’: Ryan Murphy reveals why he took up the project
Johnny Depp thinks Amber Heard killed childhood best friend

Johnny Depp thinks Amber Heard killed childhood best friend
Kanye West ‘loses’ Balenciaga amid controversies

Kanye West ‘loses’ Balenciaga amid controversies

Netflix opens ‘immersive’ store for fans of popular shows

Netflix opens ‘immersive’ store for fans of popular shows
Prince Harry ‘more of problem’ than Prince Andrew for King Charles’ monarchy

Prince Harry ‘more of problem’ than Prince Andrew for King Charles’ monarchy
Meghan Markle 'similar' to American woman who took Prince Edward away

Meghan Markle 'similar' to American woman who took Prince Edward away