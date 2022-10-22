Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't dare to disgrace King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who reportedly want to make mends with their royal relatives, do not seem to put their titles on risk by disgracing the King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

The Britain's new monarch, who has so far been very humble to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, won't show further leniency to the couple if they make any attempt to damage royal family's reputation.

Meghan and might be stripped of their royal titles if their Netflix documentary series and the Duke's memoir make false claims.

“King Charles won't hold back and might even deprive the Sussex family of their titles, along with those of their children Archie and Lilibet," royal expert Katie Nicholl previously claimed,

Some royal commentators have also warned the Lilibet and Archie's parents to prepare to face the music if they continue to hurl insults at royal family.

Meghan and Harry are also aware of the fact that their any new misadventure can land them in trouble that's why the Sussexes have delayed their documentary and book with an aim to make some edits.

According to some, King Charles III won't put up with the couple's alleged attempts to undermine the monarchy.