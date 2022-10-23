 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Tim Burton rips into Disney, calling it 'horrible big circus'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Tim Burton rips into Disney, calling it horrible big circus

Dumbo filmmaker Tim Burton regretted doing the fantasy adventure film while calling Disney a "big horrible circus," according to Deadline.

The 64-year-old has more than 40 years of relationship with the entertainment giant; however, after the 2019 remake of Dumbo, the director decided to call it quits, "My history is that I started out there. I was hired and fired like several times throughout my career there," he said. "The thing about Dumbo is that's why I think my days with Disney are done: I realized that I was Dumbo, that I was working in this horrible big circus, and I needed to escape."

"That movie is quite autobiographical at a certain level," Burton added.

The Corpse Bride filmmaker also lambasted Disney for moving away from smaller projects instead of focusing on its more established Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars franchises, "It's gotten to be very homogenized, very consolidated," he added. "There's less room for different types of things."

And the idea of dabbling in the Marvel universe isn't exactly his thing. "I can only deal with one universe," adding, "l can't deal with a multi-universe."

Tim Burton has made several films with Disney, including The Nightmare Before Christmas; James and the Giant Peach; Alice in Wonderland and its sequel, Alice Through the Looking Glass; Frankenweenie; and Dumbo.

More From Entertainment:

Eminem, Shady Records give shout-out Skylar Grey’s new music video

Eminem, Shady Records give shout-out Skylar Grey’s new music video
King Charles received ‘harsh criticism’ while other royals had ‘attention’

King Charles received ‘harsh criticism’ while other royals had ‘attention’
King Charles was ‘distant’ from Diana even in start of their marriage

King Charles was ‘distant’ from Diana even in start of their marriage
7 best series to watch on Netflix before a new season arrives

7 best series to watch on Netflix before a new season arrives
King Charles to use Buckingham Palace as office during £369m renovation

King Charles to use Buckingham Palace as office during £369m renovation
Harry Styles to seize Brits and Grammys gig

Harry Styles to seize Brits and Grammys gig
Michelle Obama says ‘Descendant is a story that demands to be told’

Michelle Obama says ‘Descendant is a story that demands to be told’
Meghan Markle 'fellow feminist' says 'bimbo' job diss is 'not at all helpful'

Meghan Markle 'fellow feminist' says 'bimbo' job diss is 'not at all helpful'
Meghan Markle branded a ‘minefield’ for the Royal Family

Meghan Markle branded a ‘minefield’ for the Royal Family
Meghan Markle faced ‘full-throttle campaign of bullying’ from Palace?

Meghan Markle faced ‘full-throttle campaign of bullying’ from Palace?
Ryan Murphy takes pride in casting women over 40 in Netflix’s The Watcher

Ryan Murphy takes pride in casting women over 40 in Netflix’s The Watcher
King Charles ‘wants’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at upcoming coronation

King Charles ‘wants’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at upcoming coronation