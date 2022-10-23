 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘just an employee’ of Netflix: ‘Has no pull at all!’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has no ‘standing pull’ with Netflix and is just their ‘employee’ in matters with “no say in how they run the business.”

Commentator and TalkTV host Cristo issued these claims in an interview with royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

Cristo started by saying, “So many people seem to be criticising The Crown this time, except Harry.”

“Harry says it is pure fiction, and that the only thing he hopes, which he will not get, is that he wants it to stop before it gets to me.”

“He told James Corden that it was obviously fiction, and clearly he is able to put those concerns aside.”

Later into the chat royal commentator and expert Kinsey Schofield also weighed into the conversation and responded to Cristo by saying, “This is how you can tell that Harry has little to no flex at Netflix because he did say he hoped The Crown would stop at him. He has said that for years. He said that to Angela Levin years ago.”

Before concluding she also added, “It shows that he has little to no pull at Netflix and ultimately he is their employee because they pay him. He can't tell them how to run their business.”

