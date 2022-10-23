 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 23 2022
'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Fans poke fun at cinema row

Bilal Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt- a cinematic masterpiece that is filled with some of the biggest names in our entertainment industry, continues its record-breaking box-office run despite more than half of Pakistan’s cinemas not showing the film.

The movie not only attracted huge business for the filmmakers but also became a source of good fortune to the people who normally make their livelihood while entertaining the cinema-goers with some refreshments. 

Amid other controversies surrounding the screening of the film, netizens took to social media to draw the attention of the concerned authority towards disparity regarding prices of the tickets and refreshments in different cinemas of the country.

In its opening weekend, the largest-mounted Pakistan-made, Punjabi language film to date has shown collections of Rs510 million.

The movie’s presenting partner in Pakistan is the country’s biggest media giant, Geo Films.

