'Joker: Folie À Deux': Here’s everything to know so far

After the mind blowing success of Todd Philips' Joker in 2019, the creators announced the sequel Joker: Folie À Deux in June 2022, the movie is expected to release on October 4, 2024.

In June 2022, Todd Phillips shared an Instagram post of the screenplay cover, to announce the sequel of the film. The shared post featured the official title, Joker: Folie À Deux, and it also revealed that the filmmaker would return to direct along with co-writer, Scott Silver.

Later on, in August, the official release date for the sequel was unveiled i.e October 4, 2024.

Joker: Folie À Deux has yet to enter the production, however, Lady Gaga shared a teaser, featuring her and Phoenix's last names in bold and their silhouettes side-by-side just to confirm the main cast.

In the forthcoming sequel, Gaga will be playing Harley Quinn. The character was originally introduced as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, who is a psychiatrist that ends up falling for her mentally ill patient, Arthur Fleck.

Cast List:

Joaquin Phoenix

Lady Gaga

Zazie Beetz

Harry Lawtey

Jacob Lofland

Brendan Gleeson

Catherine Keener

As per the details shared by Collider, the story will revolve around two people in an asylum, and it will showcase their romance.

The storyline is also reflected in the French title which means "shared madness by two people in close association"