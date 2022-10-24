 
entertainment
Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Web Desk

'Joker: Folie À Deux': Here’s everything to know so far

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Joker: Folie À Deux: Here’s everything to know so far
'Joker: Folie À Deux': Here’s everything to know so far

After the mind blowing success of Todd Philips' Joker in 2019, the creators announced the sequel Joker: Folie À Deux in June 2022, the movie is expected to release on October 4, 2024.

In June 2022, Todd Phillips shared an Instagram post of the screenplay cover, to announce the sequel of the film. The shared post featured the official title, Joker: Folie À Deux, and it also revealed that the filmmaker would return to direct along with co-writer, Scott Silver.

Later on, in August, the official release date for the sequel was unveiled i.e October 4, 2024.

Joker: Folie À Deux has yet to enter the production, however, Lady Gaga shared a teaser, featuring her and Phoenix's last names in bold and their silhouettes side-by-side just to confirm the main cast.

In the forthcoming sequel, Gaga will be playing Harley Quinn. The character was originally introduced as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, who is a psychiatrist that ends up falling for her mentally ill patient, Arthur Fleck.

Cast List:

  • Joaquin Phoenix
  • Lady Gaga
  • Zazie Beetz
  • Harry Lawtey
  • Jacob Lofland
  • Brendan Gleeson
  • Catherine Keener

As per the details shared by Collider, the story will revolve around two people in an asylum, and it will showcase their romance. 

The storyline is also reflected in the French title which means "shared madness by two people in close association"

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West joins daughter North at basketball game amid anti-semitic comments row

Kanye West joins daughter North at basketball game amid anti-semitic comments row
Prince Harry ‘feels bad' Kate Middleton being dragged in Netflix project

Prince Harry ‘feels bad' Kate Middleton being dragged in Netflix project
Here are Netflix's 5 best upcoming series in November 2022

Here are Netflix's 5 best upcoming series in November 2022
Priyanka Chopra talks about witnessing children suffering in Kenya as ‘new mother’

Priyanka Chopra talks about witnessing children suffering in Kenya as ‘new mother’
Jury to hear first arguments in Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial

Jury to hear first arguments in Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial
When will ‘After 5’ release on Netflix?

When will ‘After 5’ release on Netflix?
Prince Harry, William don’t want ‘endless fixation’ on Diana’s death in ‘The Crown’

Prince Harry, William don’t want ‘endless fixation’ on Diana’s death in ‘The Crown’
'I spent $9 million to get sober': Matthew Perry

'I spent $9 million to get sober': Matthew Perry

'Indecisive' Prince Harry looks ‘awkward’ addressing importance of therapy, expert

'Indecisive' Prince Harry looks ‘awkward’ addressing importance of therapy, expert
Judi Dench was in talks to join 'The Crown' before she slammed ‘cruelly unjust’ show

Judi Dench was in talks to join 'The Crown' before she slammed ‘cruelly unjust’ show
Meghan Markle ‘always willing to forgo’ every principle for fame

Meghan Markle ‘always willing to forgo’ every principle for fame
King Charles III sends Diwali greetings to Royal Family fans: See

King Charles III sends Diwali greetings to Royal Family fans: See