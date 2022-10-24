 
entertainment
Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Web Desk

'House of the Dragon', preview of what's ahead in season 2

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 24, 2022

House of the Dragon, preview of whats ahead in season 2
'House of the Dragon', preview of what's ahead in season 2

The HBO max series House of the Dragon season 1, which is a prequel of the popular show Game of Thrones, has come to an end. 

The first season of GOT's prequel showcased the lives of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, who went from being friends to stepmother and stepdaughter.

They both had kids who eventually turned into cold enemies and got into the conflict known as The Dance of the Dragons.

It is a notorious event in Westeros history, which was also used 200 years later as reference by the characters on Game of Thrones.

Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon follows the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys I. In the series Targaryen's children are battling for the control of the iron throne.

*Spoilers alert*

Alicent’s son Aemond ‘One-Eye’ Targaryen killed Rhaenyra’s son Luke in the finale of the season one, now there is no turning back.

Before that, Alicent and Rhaenyra’s sides of this conflict might have reached to some kind of accord. But with this one deadly act of Aemond has ruined that possibility.

In season two of the show, multiple battles can be expected as Rhaenyra’s husband/uncle Daemon will seek revenge for Aemond killing Luke.

If the show depicts it onscreen, it’s going to be a barbaric scene that will rank up among any of GoT’s most disturbing moments.

As far as the victory is concern, this season will not be a clean-cut, in which one side wins and the other side loses. It’s basically a story in which everyone loses.

HBO has yet not officially announced if this show will continue after season 2. However, George R. R Martin wrote in his blog, “It is going to take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do justice to the Dance of the Dragons, from start to finish.”

For the unversed, the first season of The House of the Dragon started airing on HBO Max from August 21, 2022, with its final episode hitting the screens on October 23, 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Queen’s dresser didn’t show up for Meghan’s fitting, causing 'dissent in ranks’

Queen’s dresser didn’t show up for Meghan’s fitting, causing 'dissent in ranks’
Kim Kardashian slammed for failing to criticize Kanye West over antisemitism

Kim Kardashian slammed for failing to criticize Kanye West over antisemitism

'Failed actress Meghan wants to destroy things she didn’t build'

'Failed actress Meghan wants to destroy things she didn’t build'
Princess Diana pal dubs ‘The Crown’ season 5 ‘sadistic and cruel’

Princess Diana pal dubs ‘The Crown’ season 5 ‘sadistic and cruel’
Expert sides with ‘The Crown’, says ‘I would blame Charles’

Expert sides with ‘The Crown’, says ‘I would blame Charles’
Meghan Markle blasts women following her the 'principles she set’

Meghan Markle blasts women following her the 'principles she set’
Kanye West joins daughter North at basketball game amid anti-semitic comments row

Kanye West joins daughter North at basketball game amid anti-semitic comments row
Ed Sheeran to lift lid on his life with tell-all documentary

Ed Sheeran to lift lid on his life with tell-all documentary

Meghan Markle’s constant reminders of ethics are ‘getting tiresome’

Meghan Markle’s constant reminders of ethics are ‘getting tiresome’
'Joker: Folie À Deux': Here’s everything to know so far

'Joker: Folie À Deux': Here’s everything to know so far
Prince Harry ‘feels bad' Kate Middleton being dragged in Netflix project

Prince Harry ‘feels bad' Kate Middleton being dragged in Netflix project