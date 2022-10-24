Richard Gere to play the role of a bachelor in Israeli remake movie Longing in Hamilton: Photos

 
entertainment
Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Richard Gere is all set to play the role of a bachelor in his upcoming movie Longing in Hamilton.

In the photos taken by paparazzi, the Pretty Woman star could be spotted filming scenes for his new movie in Ontario, Canada on Sunday.

Gere could be seen donning a grey suit which he matched with grey trench coat and silver hairdo to get into the character and looked dapper.

The actor was seen along with movie crew members who were reportedly asking him to “retake moments” while the stylist was photographed “touching up his grey hair”.

The synopsis shared by the creators is basically a remake “of an Israeli movie titled Longing”, however, in this movie, Gere will play the bachelor who finds out his ex-girlfriend gave birth to his son 20 years ago.

In the movie directed by Savi Gabizon, the protagonist will be shown “making life choices” after he found that this son is no more alive.

After his son’s death, Gere will begin to explore his deceased son’s life while he will also look at his own in all this process.

For the unversed, the original Israeli movie was a hit and won the BNL People’s Choice Award at the Venice Films Festival in 2017.

Meanwhile, Gere was also honoured with the Golden Column award for Lifetime Achievement at the Magna Graecia Film Festival in August. 

