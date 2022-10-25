‘It’s official:’ Henry Cavill confirms he’s back as Superman

The wait is finally over!

Henry Cavill has officially confirmed that he will be returning as Superman in the DC Comics Extended cinematic universe.

Cavill confirmed to play the role of Clark Kent aka Superman after making a cameo in the end credits of Black Adam - the new DC film starring Dwayne Johnson.





Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Man of Steel star shared a video and announced that he is returning to portray the iconic hero.

“I wanted to make it official — I am back as Superman,” Cavill said in a video, which featured a photo of him clad in the iconic red cape and blue tights.

"The image you see on this post and what you saw in 'Black Adam' are just a very small taste of things to come,” he added.

Cavill also thanked his fans, writing, “There's a lot to be thankful for, and I'll get to that in time, but I wanted to thank you guys most of all for your support and your patience. I promise it will be rewarded."

In the video, the Witcher star explained, “I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch Black Adam, but now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman.”

Cavill first played Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel (2013) and reprised the role for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017).