Tuesday Oct 25 2022
Taylor Swift gets candid about turning her ‘pain, suffering’ into hit tracks

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

Taylor Swift shared an insight into her process of making songs as she opened up about turning her pain and grief into hit tracks.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Anti-Hero hit-maker dubbed Midnights a “pretty dark album” but said that she had fun making it.

“I love to make things with my friends,” she told Fallon. “I love to work with my friends I think that the experience of making something is just as important as how proud you are of it in the end and I think it really informs how proud I am of something.”

“This is a pretty dark album, but I'd say I had more fun making it than any album I've ever made,” the singer added. “It's because I don't think that art and suffering have to be holding hands.”

“I think you can write songs about pain or grief or suffering or loss or hard things that you go through in life. Shame, you know, love to write about that one,” Swift shared.

“Self-loathing. I could go on. But I think, you know, with time and with the more albums I put out, making albums and making things and writing things feels like a way to sort of suck the poison out of a snakebite.”

“You're putting it in the music, you're putting it in a song and it could be the most harrowing song you have ever heard, but we had a blast making it,” she said.

