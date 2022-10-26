Martha Stewart would love to date 'cute little twerp' Pete Davidson

Martha Stewart would definitely date Pete Davidson, she confirms.



Speaking to Drew Barrymore in a recent interview, the actress played a game of 'Green Flag, Red Flag' where she raised a green flag for a man "who has as many tattoos as Pete."

“I mean he has dated so many women," said the Fifty First Dates actor.



“So what?” Barrymore asked, to which Stewart clarified, “No I’m not saying that’s bad. I think that’s good and he’s sort of cute.”

“I know him,” she continued.

“Oh you didn’t know I know him? He was on the [Justin] Bieber roast with me, do you remember? He was this little twerp. He was even twerpier than Bieber.”

Stewart continued: “But everybody speaks about Pete Davidson in such a positive way. Like he has to be a good guy.”

“Oh he is a good guy,” Stewart confirmed, “Very good guy and he knows how to get in and get out.”