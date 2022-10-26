 
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
Orlando Bloom gushes over fiancée Katy Perry on her birthday

Orlando Bloom had a starry wish for Katy Perry on Tuesday, October 25th for her 38th birthday.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor gushed over the Firework crooner with a smiling selfie posted to Instagram with a sweet caption about their romantic relationship.

“Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you, I'm reminded that on this journey together and whatever the weather I'm always smiling [cake emoji, red heart emoji, party popper emoji]," wrote Bloom.

The couple appeared to be seated at a restaurant in the photo.

Underneath the post, the Teenage Dream hitmaker responded sweetly on his post in the comments, "love you to Pluto and back."

The couple started dating after they hit it off at the 2016 Golden Globes. The pair has been together since 2018. Orlando popped the question on Valentine’s Day 2019 with a gorgeous 2-carat ruby surrounded by a 2.5-carat diamond halo, per PEOPLE. The pair haven’t made it down the aisle, but they made their love official in another way: by welcoming a daughter, Daisy, into the world in August 2020.

Bloom is also dad to son Flynn, 11, from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr.

Perry has talked about parenting their daughter during a chat, which took place after the couple returned from living in New Castle, Kentucky for a month where Bloom was filming his latest thriller, Red Right Hand.

"We do this funny thing where I go and visit him for a month while he's making a movie and then when he's not making a movie, he kind of takes charge on being number one parent," Perry explained. "Then I go and do all my business stuff, so we really are just tapping each other in and out."

