Taylor Swift haters ripped over ‘Anti-Hero’ criticism: ‘Leave her alone’

Taylor Swift received support from The View hosts after she was attacked for being fatphobic following the release of her song Anti-Hero.



The Bejeweled singer sparked criticism after a scene from her track showed her standing on a scale with the word “fat” written on it in place of numbers.

Swift was called out by several social media users including health professionals, saying that the scene in question is “incredibly damaging” to “actual fat people.”

Coming to her defense, Sunny Hostin said on her show that people have “missed the point” of Swift’s music video as she praised her for addressing her deeply personal body image issues.

"For someone who's an artist, she gets to have agency over her artistry. She was describing a personal experience, and quite frankly, it's a personal experience a lot of women experience," she said.

"I've experienced it, and men. You get on the scale and you're a perfectly normal weight and all you see is fat, all you see is, 'Oh my gosh, I'm five pounds heavier than I should be,'" Hostin added.

Whoopi Goldberg then said that if people aren’t fans of Swift’s work, then they should stop listening to her music as she told the trolls to "just let her have her feelings."

"Why are you wasting your time on this?" Goldberg asked the haters. "You all want to say something about Taylor Swift, leave her (expletive) alone!"

She further bashed the “society” that we are living in, saying, "You can never be just what you are. Everybody wants you to be something more, be less this, more that, and it's what people do to each other on social media."