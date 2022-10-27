Eminem to release Deluxe Edition of 8 Mile soundtrack

Eminem on Wednesday left millions of his fans excited after he announced tha he is dropping 8 Mile 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of the Soundtrack on Friday.

Thousands of people reacted after he made the announcement on social media.

8 Mile is a 2002 American drama film written by Scott Silver and directed by Curtis Hanson. It stars Eminem in his film debut, alongside Mekhi Phifer, Brittany Murphy, Michael Shannon, Anthony Mackie, and Kim Basinger. The film, which contains autobiographical elements from Eminem's life, follows white rapper Jimmy Smith Jr. aka B-Rabbit (Eminem) and his attempt to launch a career in hip hop, a music genre dominated by African Americans. The title is derived from 8 Mile Road, the highway between the predominantly African American city of Detroit and the largely white suburban communities to the north that Eminem originally lived in.

