Thursday Oct 27 2022
Expert explains why it makes sense to sideline Prince Harry and Andrew

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Royal biographer Angela Levin has supported the calls for removal of Prince Harry and Prince Andrew as Counsellor of State.

Commenting on the reports that King Charles might remove them, the author said, "It makes total sense to sideline Princes Andrew and Harry. Harry is no longer a working royal. Nor could he pop over at the last minute to stand in for his father."

She said, "While citizens would not want Andrew standing in due to his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein."

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Kate Middleton or some other members of the royal family could take Harry and Andrew's place.

