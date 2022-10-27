 
Thursday Oct 27 2022
Prince Andrew urged to admit he was ‘used’ by sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Prince Andrew is being asked to ‘admit’ that he was indeed ‘used’ by convicted sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and to not fall for her comments out of prison feigning support for him, reported The Sun.

The disgraced Duke of York was forced to retreat from royal life in light of his connections to both Maxwell and her accomplice, paedophile Jeffrey Epstein; he was accused of sex abuse and of sleeping with an underage girl, who he settled out of court with earlier this year.

Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in prison for trafficking young girls for Epstein, recently referred to Andrew as a ‘dear friend’ in an interview for an upcoming documentary.

However, her comments were slammed by a first cousin of Prince Andrew’s, Christina Oxenberg, who told The Sun, “The best thing he could do is have the courage to come out and admit he was used by her.”

“And then he would be free of her. Let her rot in jail and forget about her. And he could start his road to redemption.”

Oxenberg also said, “They are pretending that they're on his side and they're helping him and they're working with him. They're not at all, this is entirely self-serving. He doesn't need any more help from Ghislaine.”

“Here they are saying, 'We're gonna prove that the photograph is not real.' It doesn't really matter anymore. He's already paid the money. This is her way of pretending she's helping him, and he's buying it,” she pointed out. 

