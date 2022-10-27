 
entertainment
Adele makes big announcement ahead of Las Vegas residency

Adele said she will take a break from music after her much-awaited Las Vegas residency to get a degree in English Literature.

The Easy on Me hit-maker got candid about her wish of going to a university in a Q&A session in Los Angeles as per a report by The Sun.

The Grammy Award winner said, “After Vegas I really want to get a degree in English Literature. If I hadn't made it in my singing, I think I would definitely be a teacher. I think I'd be an English Lit teacher.”

“I definitely feel like I use my passion of English Lit in what I do. But even though it's not like I'd go on to get a job from my degree, I wish I had gone to university, I wish I'd had that experience”

“I won't go to a university, I'll do it online and with a tutor, but that's my plan for 2025. It's just to get the qualifications,” the singer added.

Adele is all set to begin her Vegas residency in November this year after she previously had to postpone it at the last moment back in January.

