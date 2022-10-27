 
Prince William to ‘flex his muscles’ for modernised coronation

Prince William has all eyes on him as he could be playing a crucial role in King Charles III's modernised coronation, slated to be held next year.

Constitutional commentator and author Catherine Pepinster said: “I suspect we will be seeing Prince William flexing his muscles here and he will be somebody who is pushing, I think, to see the Coronation quite considerably modernised.

"But at the same time, I think the funeral of the Queen showed that people do respond to traditional events, with a dash of modernity, rather than throw the whole baby out with the bathwater,” she added.

Catherine added that the Duke of Norfolk could also be seen playing a key role.

“The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk has always been a leading figure in planning the coronations and I think he is very much to the fore at the moment,” the author added.

