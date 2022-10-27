 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle tries to get 'too cut up' by backlash over podcast

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

FileFootage

Meghan Markle sparked a massive backlash over her claims in her podcast Archetypes however a royal expert revealed that the Duchess doesn’t let the ‘negativity’ get to her.

During her conversation with US Weekly, Christina Garibaldi shared that an insider spilt the beans that the mum-of-two gets ‘extremely disappointed’ by “negative backlash”.

"[However] she learned a long time ago not to get too cut up or demotivated by those who wish to dwell in negativity, especially over something so trivial as a job she left many years ago,” she said.

“The source adds [that] she knows that there are certain critics who will go to great lengths to stir the pot and call her out as a hypocrite in any way possible,” the expert continued explaining.

“While she doesn't find it fair, or easy to deal with at times, her general response is to shrug her shoulders and say [that] it is what it is,” she added while noting that she "doesn't regret her comments" and that her “bottom line”.

