Friday Oct 28 2022
Prince Harry 'should have waited many years' to tell his 'destructive' story: Author

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Prince Harry is calling 'destruction' upon himself as he prepare to release his memoir, says expert.

The Duke of Sussex, whose memoir is out 2023, is set to make a chaos in the royal household with bombshell details on his life as a 'spare.'

Royal author Richard Fitzwilliams tells Daily Mail: “The consequences of this will be far-reaching and may be highly destructive."

The author went on to brand it “sensational” and “implies that [Harry] was not valued or … that he did not feel at the center of events.”

“There will undoubtedly be interviews, serialization and endless speculation about this memoir,” Fitzwilliams notes that Harry “should have waited many years” to tell his story.

“Even Edward VIII, by then the Duke of Windsor, waited until 1951 before ‘A King’s Story‘ was published,” he recalled.

Harry's memoir 'Spare' is out on January 10, 2023.

