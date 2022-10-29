 
entertainment
David Foster says he has no 'regrets' about welcoming a baby in his 70s

David Foster recently shared about becoming embracing fatherhood in old age as he confessed he has no regrets about welcoming a baby in his 70s with his fifth wife Katharine McPhee, 38.

The pair of them tied the knot in 2019 and last year welcomed their son Rennie, who celebrated his first birthday this February.

Foster,72, told People that although becoming a father again at his age was 'not something' he anticipated: 'I haven't regretted a single day of it.'

The legendary music mogul reflected: 'I've loved every single day. It's the standard thing of like: "Oh, well you were so young when you had your children and you were working day and night, you never saw them."

'He confessed to the magazine that 'there is some truth to that, sadly, for my [older] kids. I was just working a lot. Even though I'm working a lot now, I'll cancel anything just to hang with him. It's just different.

Over the course of his five marriages, David has welcomed six children - Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40, Jordan, 36, and Rennie, one.

Katharine and David have drawn a great deal of attention for their age gap, which is so wide that she is younger than four of her stepdaughters.

