 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

'That's not Harry!' Internet confused over 'balding' Prince's 'too much hair'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Prince Harry officially featured on the book cover of his explosive memoir, Spare, this week.

The book, that drops in January 2023, showcases the Duke of Sussex 'raw' and 'unflinching' on the cover.

Internet, however, is reacting to the photo as netizens note Harry's 'too much hair on the head.'

"Who is this bloke the cover of SPARE? That's certainly not Harry," notes one.

"Too much photoshop to make Harry look like a prize fighter," added another.

Thats not Harry! Internet confused over balding Princes too much hair

"So much photoshop on his face, wouldn’t recognize him if I fell over him," a third said.'

"Good job by whoever did the photoshop though, you almost wouldn't recognise him!"

"He can photoshop some hair on his head for photos but we all saw the live shots showing his bald head at the funeral," commented one.

More From Entertainment:

‘The Crown’ sparks controversy for changing lines in Queen’s 1992 speech

‘The Crown’ sparks controversy for changing lines in Queen’s 1992 speech

King Charles bags ‘more than £1m' after selling Queen’s 17 horses

King Charles bags ‘more than £1m' after selling Queen’s 17 horses
Jennifer Lopez making Ben Affleck her ‘personal robot’: ‘He’s her puppet’

Jennifer Lopez making Ben Affleck her ‘personal robot’: ‘He’s her puppet’
Maya Rudolph had her ‘heart broken’ on ‘The Late Show with David Letterman’

Maya Rudolph had her ‘heart broken’ on ‘The Late Show with David Letterman’
Kanye West forced to leave shop after customers ask him to go: ‘Not wanted’

Kanye West forced to leave shop after customers ask him to go: ‘Not wanted’
Letitia Wright channelled Chadwick Boseman at 'Black Panther 2’ premiere

Letitia Wright channelled Chadwick Boseman at 'Black Panther 2’ premiere
King Charles 'relishing' long meetings with 'interesting' Rishi Sunak

King Charles 'relishing' long meetings with 'interesting' Rishi Sunak
Madonna ditches her top in latest post, ‘went from candy to money’

Madonna ditches her top in latest post, ‘went from candy to money’