'That's not Harry!' Internet confused over 'balding' Prince's 'too much hair'

Prince Harry officially featured on the book cover of his explosive memoir, Spare, this week.



The book, that drops in January 2023, showcases the Duke of Sussex 'raw' and 'unflinching' on the cover.

Internet, however, is reacting to the photo as netizens note Harry's 'too much hair on the head.'

"Who is this bloke the cover of SPARE? That's certainly not Harry," notes one.

"Too much photoshop to make Harry look like a prize fighter," added another.

"So much photoshop on his face, wouldn’t recognize him if I fell over him," a third said.'



"Good job by whoever did the photoshop though, you almost wouldn't recognise him!"



"He can photoshop some hair on his head for photos but we all saw the live shots showing his bald head at the funeral," commented one.

