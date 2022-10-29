 
Will Smith on Floyd Mayweather: 'for 10 days he called me every day' after Oscars slap

Floyd Mayweather called Will Smith for ten days after the Oscars slap
Will Smith revealed boxer Floyd Mayweather had called each day for continuous ten days to check on the actor after the Oscar controversy, according to TMZ.

During a promotion of the upcoming Emancipation film, the King Richard star said, 'I want to say something about Floyd. So, we've met each other, we've seen each other around, but we weren't like, friends.

'And, the day after the Oscars, for ten days he called me every day. 'And, he was like, "ay, you know you the champ, right? You good? You know you the champ, right? I want you to hear my voice say it."'

'That was every day he called me... and it's like, that's my dude forever right there.'

The 54-year-old slapped Chris with an ill-advised joke about his wife; however, the actor still went on to win the award for Best Actor for starring in King Richard.

Smith's latest film is a historical thriller by filmmaker Antoine Fuqua, in which the actor acted as an enslaved man named Peter who get away from a Louisiana plantation and escapes from slave hunters to brave treacherous territory to reach the north to Union territory, where he can join the fight against the Confederacy.

Produced by Apple, Will Smith-starrer Emancipation will hit the theatres on 9 December 2022.

