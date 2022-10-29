Netflix's upcoming new K-Drama releases in November 2022

South Korean dramas are growing increasingly popular, with people everywhere.

The platform has new releases of some of the best K-dramas, featuring everything. Check out the list below;

The Fabulous:

The Fabulous is an upcoming South Korean streaming series, It is slated to release on November 4, 2022, on Netflix.

It revolves around the four friends who have devoted their personal lives to relationships while struggling in a dynamic and competitive environment.

CAST:

Chae Soo Bin

Choi Min Ho

Lee Sang Woon

Park Hee Jung

Kim Min Kyu

Trailer:

Somebody:

Somebody is an upcoming South Korean psychological thriller series directed by Jung Ji Woo, and the story movie is based on the American thriller American Psycho.

It's confirmed that the first season of Somebody is coming to Netflix on Friday, November 18th, 2022.



The series revolves around a young girl, a developer of a social dating app, named Somebody and a murder took place from the social dating app.

CAST:



Kim Young-Kwang

Kang Hae-Lim

Kim Yong-Ji

Kim Soo-Yeon

Check out the trailer:

Under the Queen’s Umbrella:

Under The Queen's Umbrella is an upcoming South Korean is about Historical, Political, and Comedy television series directed by Kim Hyung Shik. It is scheduled for release on tvN on 15 Oct 2022. It will also be available for streaming on Netflix.

The Queen’s Umbrella, a historical drama starring Kim Hye Soo, is a highly anticipated k-drama series for fans.



The Korean series follows a short-tempered yet charming queen who deals with her troublemaking sons and withstands trials to make them into a proper crown prince.

CAST LIST:



Yoo Sun Ho

Yoon Sang Hyeon

Kim Min Ki

Jang Hyun Sung

Woo Jeong Won

Han Dong Hee

Lee So Hee

Nam Woo Hyun

Seo Yi Sook

Park Joon Myun

Seo Woo Jin

Trailer down below:



