 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix's upcoming new K-Drama releases in November 2022

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Netflixs upcoming new K-Drama releases in November 2022
Netflix's upcoming new K-Drama releases in November 2022

South Korean dramas are growing increasingly popular, with people everywhere. 

The platform has new releases of some of the best K-dramas, featuring everything. Check out the list below;

The Fabulous:

Netflixs upcoming new K-Drama releases in November 2022

The Fabulous is an upcoming South Korean streaming series, It is slated to release on November 4, 2022, on Netflix.

It revolves around the four friends who have devoted their personal lives to relationships while struggling in a dynamic and competitive environment.

CAST:

  • Chae Soo Bin 
  • Choi Min Ho
  • Lee Sang Woon
  • Park Hee Jung
  • Kim Min Kyu

Trailer:

Somebody:

Netflixs upcoming new K-Drama releases in November 2022

Somebody is an upcoming South Korean psychological thriller series directed by Jung Ji Woo, and the story movie is based on the American thriller American Psycho.

It's confirmed that the first season of Somebody is coming to Netflix on Friday, November 18th, 2022.

The series revolves around a young girl, a developer of a social dating app, named Somebody and a murder took place from the social dating app.

CAST:

  • Kim Young-Kwang
  • Kang Hae-Lim 
  • Kim Yong-Ji 
  • Kim Soo-Yeon 

Check out the trailer:

Under the Queen’s Umbrella:

Netflixs upcoming new K-Drama releases in November 2022

Under The Queen's Umbrella is an upcoming South Korean is about Historical, Political, and Comedy television series directed by Kim Hyung Shik. It is scheduled for release on tvN on 15 Oct 2022. It will also be available for streaming on Netflix.

The Queen’s Umbrella, a historical drama starring Kim Hye Soo, is a highly anticipated k-drama series for fans.

The Korean series follows a short-tempered yet charming queen who deals with her troublemaking sons and withstands trials to make them into a proper crown prince.

CAST LIST:

  • Yoo Sun Ho
  • Yoon Sang Hyeon
  • Kim Min Ki
  • Jang Hyun Sung
  • Woo Jeong Won
  • Han Dong Hee
  • Lee So Hee
  • Nam Woo Hyun
  • Seo Yi Sook
  • Park Joon Myun
  • Seo Woo Jin

Trailer down below:


More From Entertainment:

South Africa celebrates official coronation of Zulu king

South Africa celebrates official coronation of Zulu king
Johnny Depp gave court ‘altered, manipulated’ images of Amber Heard injuries?

Johnny Depp gave court ‘altered, manipulated’ images of Amber Heard injuries?
David, Victoria Beckham ‘closer than ever’ after Nicola Peltz feud

David, Victoria Beckham ‘closer than ever’ after Nicola Peltz feud
King Charles manages to impress Brits at last

King Charles manages to impress Brits at last
‘Kanye West is banned from Late Show’, says Stephen Colbert

‘Kanye West is banned from Late Show’, says Stephen Colbert
Jennifer Aniston wants share in profits from Brad Pitt production house sale

Jennifer Aniston wants share in profits from Brad Pitt production house sale
Archie to be grateful to King Charles for linking historic Coronation to his birthday

Archie to be grateful to King Charles for linking historic Coronation to his birthday
Harry ‘torn apart’ his relationship with William by ‘monetising’ grief of Diana’s death

Harry ‘torn apart’ his relationship with William by ‘monetising’ grief of Diana’s death
BTS Jin bids farewell on ‘magical night’ in Buenos Aires

BTS Jin bids farewell on ‘magical night’ in Buenos Aires
Jennifer Garner seems restless to become bride again, wears wedding dress in new video

Jennifer Garner seems restless to become bride again, wears wedding dress in new video
Kanye West only able to enter Skechers as staff thought he was ‘gardener’

Kanye West only able to enter Skechers as staff thought he was ‘gardener’

New DC chief quashes Marvel-DC rivalry amid heated comparisons

New DC chief quashes Marvel-DC rivalry amid heated comparisons