: Florence Pugh opens up about her plans on releasing solo music album

Black Widow star Florence Pugh detailed her plans to release a solo music album and said she would have 'put money on her becoming a singer when she was a teenager.

The actress, 26, said she has written several songs for an upcoming film after losing confidence in performing music through lack of practice.



She admitted that when she was a child, she always thought she was going to become a singer because it felt more like a more 'accessible' career choice.

As a teenager, Florence started her music career by posting videos on YouTube under the name Flossie Rose and planned to pursue it further.

But Florence instead went into acting and made her big screen debut in 2014's The Falling at just 17 years old. She then won a role in 2016's Lady Macbeth, which skyrocketed her career.

'I would have put money on being a singer-songwriter way before being an actor,' she said on BBC Radio 4's This Cultural Life.

'To me being an actor was so far away. I knew that I could do it, but I didn't know how to get there.

'Whereas me with my guitar being recorded and going on YouTube, and performing on stage and doing gigs was way more accessible.

Although she pursued a career in acting, Florence said she is now returning to her love for music and has written 'a few songs' for her next film, due out in March.

When asked if they could evolve into a full album, she replied: 'Yes, I think so.'

The Don't Worry Darling star admitted that she has 'lost confidence' in singing because of a lack of practice but wants to return to performing.