Daniel Radcliffe expresses feelings on new generation taking over 'Harry Potter'

'Harry Potter' TV series is allegedly set to release in early 2027

Harry Potter famed Daniel Radcliffe has shared his opinion about the new generation taking forward the upcoming HBO series.

Daniel played the titular role in the popular film series based on J.K. Rowling’s novel.

The films also starred Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley and Emma Watson as Hermoine Granger.

The popular wizardly world franchise is being converted into TV series backed by HBO with generation of actors.

Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Tout and Arabella Stanton have stepped in as the new Harry, Ron and Hermoine.

While sharing his feelings over the new generation of actors playing the iconic roles, Radcliffe stated, "how surreal [it is] to watch people starting off on that journey, all those years later".

He told PEOPLE, "We have all said, you know, you just see pictures of these kids and you just want to grab them and hug them.

"That's the impulse that I think that we, mainly, all have”, said Daniel while adding that he can understand how the OG Harry Potter fans must be feeling, as they are feeling it too.

After watching the cast announcement photos, the Now You See Me actor explained, "It's one of those where I think we all just know how the others feel, because we're also feeling it."

Harry Potter TV series is scheduled to stream in the early 2027.