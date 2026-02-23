Milo Ventimiglia makes rare admission about 'Gilmore Girls' decades later

'Gilmore Girls' star Milo Ventimiglia discusses behind-the-scenes dynamic with costars

Milo Ventimiglia, who played Jess Mariano in Gilmore Girls, revealed how he feels when people choose Team Dean over Team Jess in the love triangle between the boyfriends and Rory Gilmore in the show.

The 48-year-old actor was specifically asked how he would react if his daughter, who is now a one-year-old baby, grows up to be on Team Dean.

The This Is Us star responded that he would “be way okay if my daughter eventually watched the show and she was team Dean. I get it because I'm team Jared, so I get it,” in conversation with People Magazine.

Jared Padalecki, who played Dean Foster in the show, formed a lasting friendship with Milo on the show, as he went on to share in the interview, saying, "I know that Logan and Jess and Dean were kind of very spread apart in who they were as characters, but Matt Czuchry and Jared Padalecki couldn't be … I mean, they're the best guys."

The I Can Only Imagine 2 actor continued, "They couldn't be any lovelier as human beings, and I think it's nice that more than 20-plus years later we all still can talk about this show we were growing up on and come together as grown men just to recognize that and still have loving words for one another."

Jared seems to share similar feelings for Milo as he admitted being “Team Jess” in a previous interview, saying, "Just knowing the show and having some idea of where Rory was in her life. They all were flawed, let's be clear. Well, I'll say Dean was flawed. They all had their issues, but today I'm team Jess."