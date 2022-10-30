Netflix's 'The Witcher' writers ‘actively disliked’ books and games, claims ex-producer

A former producer and writer on Netflix's The Witcher, Beau DeMayo, revealed that some showrunners did not like the original books and games the show is based on, per The Direct.

During a Q&A session in his Instagram Stories, DeMayo talked about the upcoming reboot, X-Men '97 and the development process for the MCU Disney+ series.

When he was asked about how the production team came about and how were they recruited for the series, DeMayo stressed that he was particular about his team respecting the work before they are ‘allowed to add to its legacy.’

“Marvel's head of streaming asked me to develop a take to revive this show,” he said of the Disney+ series. “From there I pitched it out, was hired. My LP was the first hire and he brought along all the amazing talent that followed. My general rule was you HAD to be a fan. No questions.”

He then named dropped the Netflix series and the contrast he witnessed with the production.

“I've been on show - namely Witcher - where some of the writers were not or actively disliked the books and games (even actively mocking the source material),” DeMayo explained. “It's a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos, and makes all the long nights worth it. You have to respect the work before you're allowed to add to its legacy.”

DeMayo served as a co-producer on two episodes of The Witcher's first season and penned another story in the eight-episode block before returning as a writer on the second episode of Season 2, per IGN.

It is unclear who DeMayo is referring to since the writing team changes every season.



Back in 2020, showrunner Lauren Hissrich commented on why there was a need to hire both fans and people, who are distant from the source material.

“When writing an adaptation, are the best writers always the ones most familiar with the world?”, she stated. “Yes. And equally importantly, no.”

She continued: “Let me back up. When you write an adaptation, you have to be familiar with the original work. Yes. Of course. The writers and staff on The Witcher had to read all of the books, and had to appreciate/enjoy the genre. But I specifically didn’t seek out ten Sapkowski scholars.”

The Witcher is based on Andrzej Sapkowski's books and CD Projekt Red's games.