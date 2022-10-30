King Charles sincere intention over Prince Harry, William rift revealed

King Charles intention is to heal the family rift particularly between his sons Prince William and Harry as he is deeply affected by it.



Royal expert and author Katie Nicholl has claimed that the monarch is trying to work things out with Harry and William as he knows it will loom large over his reign if it continues.

She told Us Weekly, “It is Charles’ intention to heal this family rift, to try and to try and work things out, because he knows that this will hang over his reign.”

The author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown further said, “There cannot be this discord at the heart of the royal family.”

However, he dubbed the process difficult, saying, “it may not be easy because there’s a lot at play.”