 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 30 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles sincere intention over Prince Harry, William rift revealed

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

King Charles sincere intention over Prince Harry, William rift revealed

King Charles intention is to heal the family rift particularly between his sons Prince William and Harry as he is deeply affected by it.

Royal expert and author Katie Nicholl has claimed that the monarch is trying to work things out with Harry and William as he knows it will loom large over his reign if it continues.

She told Us Weekly, “It is Charles’ intention to heal this family rift, to try and to try and work things out, because he knows that this will hang over his reign.”

The author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown further said, “There cannot be this discord at the heart of the royal family.”

However, he dubbed the process difficult, saying, “it may not be easy because there’s a lot at play.”

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West blames ‘unknown power’ for $2 bn business loss amid anti-Semitic row

Kanye West blames ‘unknown power’ for $2 bn business loss amid anti-Semitic row

King Charles could ‘take way’ Harry, Meghan’s titles as Sussexes go ‘fully rogue’

King Charles could ‘take way’ Harry, Meghan’s titles as Sussexes go ‘fully rogue’
‘Drake & Josh’ on-screen siblings reunite for a hilarious video: WATCH

‘Drake & Josh’ on-screen siblings reunite for a hilarious video: WATCH
Lupita Nyong’o recalls becoming a meme after Will Smith Oscar’s slap

Lupita Nyong’o recalls becoming a meme after Will Smith Oscar’s slap
Florence Pugh claims Hollywood moguls wanted to forge everything about her

Florence Pugh claims Hollywood moguls wanted to forge everything about her

Kate Middleton shares first statement after Prince Harry announced memoir release date

Kate Middleton shares first statement after Prince Harry announced memoir release date
Prince Harry will ‘wreak havoc’ with distressing memoir

Prince Harry will ‘wreak havoc’ with distressing memoir
Spice Girls’ Mel B talks being proposed by now-fiancé Rory McPhee

Spice Girls’ Mel B talks being proposed by now-fiancé Rory McPhee
Prince Harry narrative appears appealing to Gen Z as he ‘challenges tradition’

Prince Harry narrative appears appealing to Gen Z as he ‘challenges tradition’
Prince Harry to jet off to UK to promote 'Spare': 'Not a relaxing Christmas'

Prince Harry to jet off to UK to promote 'Spare': 'Not a relaxing Christmas'
Henry Cavill on almost landing the role of James Bond, ‘I was close’

Henry Cavill on almost landing the role of James Bond, ‘I was close’
Is Prince Harry returning to UK for memoir promotions?

Is Prince Harry returning to UK for memoir promotions?