Henry Cavill on almost landing the role of James Bond, ‘I was close’

Henry Cavill was one of the top choices to play the iconic role of British spy, James Bond, in 2006 hit Casino Royale.

The Witcher star has recently revealed that he “wasn’t ready” to take on the coveted role of 007 in the James Bond movies.

Cavill, 39, admitted the fact on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was considered the ‘unluckiest man in Hollywood’ after losing out James Bond.

The Man of Steel star made it to the final audition stage for James Bond role, with just him and Daniel Craig.

However, he lost the role to Craig as producers wanted the more experienced actor to play the superspy in 2006’s hit. Now Cavill believe that the producers made the right choice.

Cavill explained, “They told me I was close. They told me it was ultimately down to, and this is what I’ve been told, it was just down to me and Daniel [Craig], and I was the younger option.”

“They obviously went with Daniel and I think it was an amazing choice to go with Daniel,” he added.

Cavill, who is all set make his return to Superman avatar, further insisted that he may not have done the part of Bond justice, adding, “I probably wasn’t ready at the time and I think Daniel did an incredible job over the past movies, so I’m happy they made that choice.”

Speaking of his experience of auditioning for Bond role, he said, “It was a fun adventure at the time, and definitely gave me a boost to my career. That was the key element of it.”