Sunday Oct 30 2022
Kate Middleton shares first statement after Prince Harry announced memoir release date

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has shared her first statement after her brother-in-law Prince Harry revealed the cover and release date of his much-anticipated memoir.

In her message on the first day of Addiction Awareness Week, Kate Middleton said: "Addiction is a serious mental health condition that can happen to anyone, no matter what age, gender, race or nationality."

The Princess of Wales, 40 went on to say, "As Patron of The Forward Trust, I have met many people who have suffered from the effects of addiction."

She continued, “Please know that addiction is not a choice. No one chooses to become an addict. I want you to know that this is also a serious health condition. Please do not let shame hold you back from getting the help you so desperately need."

It is Kate Middleton’s first statement since the release date of Harry’s tell-all book on Thursday was confirmed.

The book will be released a day after Kate Middleton’s 41st birthday.

