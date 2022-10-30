 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 30 2022
King Charles could ‘take way’ Harry, Meghan’s titles as Sussexes go ‘fully rogue’

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

King Charles III could strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles if the Sussexes make damaging claims about The Firm in the upcoming memoir Spare.

According to royal biographer Tom Bower, the royal couple could lose their titles. “This book is really a make or break,” he told The Sun.

“I imagine that King Charles has been warned that any retaliation won’t be pretty,” he added.

“All that King Charles can really do is to withhold the titles for his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet,” Tom continued.

“Ultimately, I suppose, he could take away Harry and Meghan’s titles as well but that’s pretty drastic. I don’t know what else he can do. If it is as bad as I think it is, then Harry and Meghan have gone fully rogue,” he added.

