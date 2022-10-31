Pete Davidson breaks down on set after Kim Kardashian allegedly friend zoned him

File Footage

Pete Davidson reportedly lost control of himself and threw stuff around on the set of a major TV production amid rumours that Kim Kardashian has crushed his hopes of reconciliation.



The comedian was given a break to “focus on himself” after he suffered an emotional meltdown as per a report published by The U.S. Sun.

The King of Staten Island star was shooting on the set of Bupkis when due to reasons unknown he started throwing things around.

"Pete threw two candles through his trailer and damaged a second truck's windshield,” the source told the outlet. "He also threw coffee on the walls and folded a TV in half inside his trailer."

"Apparently, Pete's been given some time off to get his (expletive) together and focus on himself," the insider added.

The outlet further shared that Davidson was not present at the filming set on Friday following his breakdown.

This comes amid reports that Davidson wants to get back together with the Skims founder but Kardashian does not want to reconcile.

A source previously told the outlet that even though the former lovers “talk a lot” and have maintained friendly relations after their split, Kardashian has no intention to be in a relationship with him again.