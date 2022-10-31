 
entertainment
Monday Oct 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson breaks down on set after Kim Kardashian allegedly friend zoned him

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

File Footage

Pete Davidson reportedly lost control of himself and threw stuff around on the set of a major TV production amid rumours that Kim Kardashian has crushed his hopes of reconciliation.

The comedian was given a break to “focus on himself” after he suffered an emotional meltdown as per a report published by The U.S. Sun.

The King of Staten Island star was shooting on the set of Bupkis when due to reasons unknown he started throwing things around.

"Pete threw two candles through his trailer and damaged a second truck's windshield,” the source told the outlet. "He also threw coffee on the walls and folded a TV in half inside his trailer."

"Apparently, Pete's been given some time off to get his (expletive) together and focus on himself," the insider added.

The outlet further shared that Davidson was not present at the filming set on Friday following his breakdown.

This comes amid reports that Davidson wants to get back together with the Skims founder but Kardashian does not want to reconcile.

A source previously told the outlet that even though the former lovers “talk a lot” and have maintained friendly relations after their split, Kardashian has no intention to be in a relationship with him again. 

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson son debuts on Instagram in cute Halloween post

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson son debuts on Instagram in cute Halloween post
Prince Harry told to ‘take a risk’ and ‘step into real world’ with ‘Spare’

Prince Harry told to ‘take a risk’ and ‘step into real world’ with ‘Spare’
Shanghai Disney shuts over COVID, visitors unable to leave

Shanghai Disney shuts over COVID, visitors unable to leave
Charles, Camilla notorious phone call to be depicted in ‘The Crown’

Charles, Camilla notorious phone call to be depicted in ‘The Crown’

Kim Kardashian drops jaws in ‘X-Men’ inspired Halloween costume

Kim Kardashian drops jaws in ‘X-Men’ inspired Halloween costume
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left Queen Elizabeth ‘quite disappointed’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left Queen Elizabeth ‘quite disappointed’
‘Narcissistic Meghan Markle doles out bad advice’, experts say

‘Narcissistic Meghan Markle doles out bad advice’, experts say
Shakira ex-Gerard Pique still part of her family after shocking breakup?

Shakira ex-Gerard Pique still part of her family after shocking breakup?
Kanye West on the verge of facing financial crisis amid anti-Semitic row

Kanye West on the verge of facing financial crisis amid anti-Semitic row
Kate Middleton receives a nod from Meghan Markle’s close friend

Kate Middleton receives a nod from Meghan Markle’s close friend
Frankie Jonas, girlfriend mimics Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift for Halloween

Frankie Jonas, girlfriend mimics Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift for Halloween
Taylor Swift hints at collaboration with U2 frontman Bono

Taylor Swift hints at collaboration with U2 frontman Bono