Steven Spielberg joins EGOT club with 2026 Grammys victory

Steven Spielberg has added another honour to his impressive collection of accolades, however, this one is just bigger.

The veteran filmmaker has achieved the highly coveted EGOT status after bagging his first Grammy win for the documentary Music by John Williams.

Based on Spielberg’s longtime collaborator, the film was up for the Best Music Film award, which the Indiana Jones director won as a producer.

The 79-year-old director has become only the 22nd artist in history to join the EGOT club, which includes winners of the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys.

Spielberg became a two-time Oscar winner for directing Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan.

While the animated TV special A Pinky and the Brain Christmas earned him his first Emmy for outstanding animated program in 1995. Spielberg went on to win the Primetime Emmys three times more, for Band of Brothers, Taken, and The Pacific – all among the outstanding limited or anthology series category.

Furthermore, he won theatre’s prestigious Tony Award for producing the Broadway show A Strange Loop in 2022.

Acknowledging his win via a statement, Steven Spielberg said, “Thank you to all the Grammy voters, whose recognition of Music by John Williams means the world to me and our Amblin team, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, and congratulations to our partners at Imagine and the Walt Disney Company.”

“This acknowledgment is obviously deeply meaningful to me because it validates what I have known for over 50 years: John Williams’ influence on culture and music is immeasurable and his artistry and legacy is unrivaled. I am proud to be associated with Laurent’s beautiful film.”