Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff bring 'couple goals' to Grammys 2026

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff attend Grammy Awards together as relationship goes strong

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff appeared inseparable at the Grammy Awards as the couple were pictured sharing sweet moments throughout the ceremony.

The 24-year-old singer was seated next to her boyfriend, at their family table and sported coordinating outfits at the event.

The Wildflower hitmaker who won the Grammy award wore a black and white preppy outfit, while the Fault In Our Stars actor wore a grey and black suit outfit.

Wolff was seen admiring Eilish in one of the pictures on social media as she leaned close and looked in the camera.

During the award acceptance speech, Wolff was seen clapping and cheering on Eilish and her brother and collaborator, Finneas, as they received the award for Song of the Year.

The couple has officially confirmed their relationship after they first sparked rumours last March when they were seen leaving iHeartRadio Music Awards together.

The Birds of a Feather hitmaker publicly showed love for Wolff as she shared his new album with his brother Alex Wolff on Instagram Stories recently.

The brothers joined Eilish as the opening performances on the US leg of her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour.