Grammy host Trevor Noah receives stern response from Trump after Epstein dig

Trevor Noah hosted the Grammys for a record sixth time after the show’s producer, Ben Winston, revealed ahead of the ceremony that he begged the comedian for his services.

“It got to December, and we hadn’t found anybody that we absolutely loved. I sent him a video, and I was literally, I was on my knees in this video, and I said, ‘Please look at this incredible lineup that we’ve got on the show — the only thing that’s missing is you,’” the producing executive admitted. “‘Come back and do one final year, it’s the last year on CBS, let’s make it your last year too.’”

While Noah generously accepted the offer, the ceremony ended up on Donald Trump’s radar due to the very hosting stint which Winston went all out for.

The American president denounced the Epstein joke which the Grammys host made at his expense and threatened legal action.

“The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer,” the head of state shared via his Truth Social profile.

Taking a dig at Noah, Trump continued, “The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards.”

“Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”

For the record, Noah initiated his joke about Trump as he congratulated Billie Eilish for winning song of the year.

“There you have it, song of the year! Congratulations, Billie Eilish. Wow. That’s a Grammy that every artist wants, almost as much as Trump wants Greenland,” he said. “Which makes sense because, since Epstein’s gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton. I told you, it’s my last year! What are you going to do about it?”

Trump further listed George Stephanopoulos, host and former White House Communications Director, as someone he has successfully sued. While he told Trevor Noah to “get ready” because he plans to “have some fun” with him.