The Traitors' winner Rachel Duffy breaks heart with touching tribute to mum Anne

The winner of The 'Traitors' tanked her mother for a lifetime of love, laughs, and guidance

February 02, 2026

The Traitors' winner Rachel Duffy has shared a sweet yet emotional tribute to her mother, Anne.

Throughout the show, mother-of-three, 43, shared her plans for how she would use the prize money if she won ,by creating memories with her mum, who was tragically diagnosed with Parkinson's at just 47 and spent her last few years with dementia. 

Sharing the heartbreaking news on her Instagram on Tuesday morning, January 27, 2026, Rachel Duffy said she was “heartbroken” at the death of her “beautiful wee mummy.”

On Sunday, Rachel took to Instagram where she shared a montage of photos and an emotional message. She wrote: 'Thank you Mummy, thank you for loving us so much.

'Thank you for teaching us our worth. Thank you for so much kindness shown and taught. Thank you for endless laughs and lots of fun. Thank you for helping us parent our babies. Thank you for being a shoulder to cry on when we needed one.

'Thank you for the many words of wisdom over the years. Thank you for showing us the true meaning of integrity. Thank you for giving us a beautiful life. Thank you for a lifetime of happy memories.

'Thank you for being our mummy. We love you x'. 

It comes after she won the BBC reality show The Traitors along with her fellow Traitor, Stephen Duffy.

