Luke Pritchard calls Cruz Beckham 'real deal' ahead of debut album

Cruz announced that his new single 'For Your Love,' will be released on February 13

Geo News Digital Desk
February 02, 2026

Cruz Beckham has been performing a series of small live shows with his band, The Breakers.
Cruz Beckham has received strong approval for his music from none other than The Kooks' frontman, Luke Pritchard. 

The youngest son of David and Victoria, 20, recently made his debut with two singles, Optics and Lick The Toad, and has been performing a series of small live shows with his band, The Breakers. 

For those unversed, Luke has been guiding the aspiring musician on his debut album behind the scenes and has now predicted a bright music career for Cruz, even comparing his work to The Beatles' ninth studio record, The White Album, which featured iconic hits Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da and Blackbird.

Cruz Beckham's official Instagram account

'He’s brilliant. He’s got all the right things. I think he’s a rockstar, I really do. We were actually in the studio with him. His album sounds so good, so authentic. It’s really refreshing,' Luke told The Sun.

'You know, he’s recording everything completely authentically and trying to pick up that magic to some parts. I think that’s amazing.

'He’s the real deal. He wants to do things properly and he wants to gather his fan base the right way and he wants to go out and just play. It’s been a mad few days for him.'

Meanwhile, Cruz showed off his close bond with with his granddad, Tony Adam by featuring him in his new video, saying 'there is nothing better' than working with family.

It comes after Cruz announced that his new single For Your Love, will be released on February 13.

Later this month and next, Cruz and his band The Breakers will be touring the UK as well as stops in Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin. 

