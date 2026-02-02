Trevor Noah pokes fun at Nicki Minaj, Donald Trump at 2026 Grammys

Trevor Noah makes bold move while hosting 2026 Grammys

Trevor Noah has pulled a subtle joke on Nicki Minaj at the 2026 Grammys.

The 41-year-old comedian hosted the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, where he called out Minaj mentioning her absence at the event.

Trevor joked about the 43-year-old singer’s friendship with President Donald Trump and highlighted that it might be reason she skipped attending the Awards night.

While interacting with the audience, the host brought her up saying, "Nicki Minaj is not here. She is not here."

He continued, "She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues."

Noah made a bold move imitating Trump while mentioning Minaj. He added, "Actually Nicki, I have the biggest a**. I have it, everybody's saying it, Nicki.”

Trevor went on to say, "I know they say it's you, but it's me Wop, Wop, Wop. Look at it, baby."

In the background, John Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen can be seen giving a thumbs up in the camera as the comedian pulls a joke at Nicki.

The incident occurred a few days after the Barbie World singer admitted to being the President’s “number one fan.”

Minaj even said that she is not affected by the “hate” people are showing towards the billionaire. It won’t change her mind about the US President.