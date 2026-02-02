Marcello Hernandez, Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral share sweet moment at Grammys

Marcello Hernandez and his girlfriend Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral had an adorable interaction at the Grammys red-carpet which is making the internet swoon.

The 28-year-old actor and comedian arrived at the music awards ceremony on Sunday, February 1, only a day after putting up the latest Saturday Night Live show on January 31.

While talking to the press, the American Boy star gushed about his girlfriend, who is an architect, as he agreed with the interviewer that his lady "is killing the game."

Hernandez continued to compliment Cabral, saying, "She looks unbelievable," and when asked what he said when he first saw her dolled up for the event, he laughingly said, "Gwow," prompting the host and his girlfriend to laugh.

Hernandez shared that the couple was excited to see Olivia Dean perform at the Grammys, who was nominated for the Best New Artist, telling the interviewer that Cabral, "loves" the So Easy to Love hitmaker.

The interviewer then quoted Dean's song, Man I Need, asking Hernandez to "come be the man she[Cabral] needs," to which he said, "I'm doing my best," continuing the lyrics back-and-forth as she said, "she kinda loves it when you call her wonderful, and Hernandez replied, "she is wonderful!"

The sweet red-carpet interaction comes after the SNL star recently introduced his girlfriend to the public in an interview on Dax Shepard's podcast.

When Shepard tried to probe why Hernandez doesn't date Sabrina Carpenter, despite their great chemistry, he shared that he has a girlfriend, who he loves very much.