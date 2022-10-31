 
Prince Harry ‘has a chip on his shoulder,’ expert says

Prince Harry has been accused of harboring a chip on his shoulder since the bombshell name drop of the Duke’s memoir.

Prince Harry is currently under fire for the ‘chip’ he seems to carry on his shoulder

Mr Jobson made these admissions in her interview with OK! Magazine.

There, she addressed the ongoing battle with “the heir and spare” accusation and was quoted saying, “The title suggests he has a huge chip on his shoulder and may guide the narrative of the book.”

“The Palace aren't saying anything but the King and Prince William will be concerned, not least because whatever Harry says - despite his and Meghan's track record on telling 'their truth' - will be seen as fact.”

Before concluding he also admitted, “It is early in the King's reign and this narrative, whatever Harry says, will impact on it.”

This comes shortly after Penguin Random House broke down plans for Prince Harry’s memoir release and branded it “raw and unflinching.”

