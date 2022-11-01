 
BTS' Jin single 'The Astronaut' breaks iTunes chart globally: Details inside

BTS' Jin single 'The Astronaut' breaks iTunes chart globally: Details inside

BTS’ Jin is ruling on iTunes chart with his first-ever single The Astronaut.

On November 1, Allkpop reported that BTS member Jin's new solo single The Astronaut reached at the No.1 position on the iTunes music chart globally.

The Astronaut rules over the iTunes chart in at least 100 countries including the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, France, Germany, Singapore, and Thailand.

In addition, the single also soared on the European iTunes song chart for a third consecutive day.

With this achievement, The Astronaut becomes the fourth song to hit this milestone in 2022 after Jungkook's song  Stay Alive, Jungkook's Left and Right, and Jimin's With You.

Last month, BTS Jin with the collaboration of British rock band Coldplay released his first-ever solo single The Astronaut.

