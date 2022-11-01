Riverdale actresses pulled off impeccable Sanderson sisters from 'Hocus Pocus'

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch teamed to dress like the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus.

Reinhart dressed as Sarah, which was played in the movie by Sarah Jessica Parker. Mendes was Mary, which was played by Kathy Najimy. Petsch was Winifred, which was played by Bette Midler.

“It’s just a little HOCUS POCUS,” Reinhart captioned a photo of the trio she shared on Instagram October 30. Mendes also shared the photo on her IG, playing with words in the caption, “hoecus pocus.” Whereas, Petsch captioned the photo as “SISTAAAAAS.”

In addition to sharing the three pals' group shot, each of the actresses posted individual photos of themselves as their respective characters.

The trio also posted to their shared @blondebrunetteredhead TikTok account to commemorate their elaborate costumes. A short video shows Reinhart, Mendes and Petsch singing and dancing to John Debney's I Put a Spell On You from the Halloween classic movie, Hocus Pocus.

“Happy Halloween, witches,” the actresses captioned the video.

Hocus Pocus is a 1993 American fantasy comedy film that follows a villainous comedic trio of witches who are accidentally resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween night.

Previously, the trio has been known to team up for group costumes. Taking advantage of their hair colours, the trio went as The Powerpuff Girls while celebrating Halloween in 2021. Reinhart channeled Bubbles with blonde pigtails, Petsch went as Blossom with a ponytail and big red bow and Mendes dressed as Buttercup with a blunt black bob.

The actresses will be seen in the upcoming Riverdale's seventh and final season that is expected to premiere sometime next year.

