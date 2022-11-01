 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
By
Reuters

Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case

By
Reuters

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case
Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case

SHANGHAI: Several Shanghai residents received fresh stay-at-home orders and mandatory testing notices on Tuesday as authorities raced to trace contacts linked to a COVID-positive woman whose visit to the city's Disney Resort prompted its temporary lockdown.

Rising unease in China's commercial hub of Shanghai comes as the country's daily local case count hit 2,719, a small figure by global standards but its highest level since Aug 17, prompting other cities such as Guangzhou and Dandong to tighten measures, although Zhengzhou unexpectedly eased its quasi-lockdown.

The Shanghai Disney Resort on Monday abruptly shut its gates, locking in all visitors at the time and only allowing them to leave, hours later, after they had tested negative for the virus.

Several city residents told Reuters they were notified on Tuesday that they or their children could not go to work or school if they had visited Disney since Thursday and were ordered to take daily tests for the next three days.

City authorities said the resort was shut after a 31-year-old woman, who had visited the park among other places in recent days, tested positive for the virus.

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott dress up as angels for Halloween with Stormi, baby boy

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott dress up as angels for Halloween with Stormi, baby boy

'Riverdale' actresses pulled off impeccable Sanderson sisters from 'Hocus Pocus'

'Riverdale' actresses pulled off impeccable Sanderson sisters from 'Hocus Pocus'
Emilia Clarke will be leading upcoming movie 'An Ideal Wife'

Emilia Clarke will be leading upcoming movie 'An Ideal Wife'
'Sickening and hateful': Megan Fox, MGK slammed for Halloween customes 'mocking christians'

'Sickening and hateful': Megan Fox, MGK slammed for Halloween customes 'mocking christians'
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to lead Marvel's 'Wonder Man'

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to lead Marvel's 'Wonder Man'
Check Kim Kardashian faux pas at Tracee Ellis Ross birthday party

Check Kim Kardashian faux pas at Tracee Ellis Ross birthday party
Prince Harry book 'Spare' is 'actually by Meghan Markle': 'He has not read it'

Prince Harry book 'Spare' is 'actually by Meghan Markle': 'He has not read it'