Tristan Thompson attends Khloe Kardashian Halloween party: ‘Just co-parenting’

File Footage

Tristan Thompson was spotted at a Halloween bash thrown by ex Khloe Kardashian's family.



Fans caught a glimpse of the NBA player standing close to the reality TV star and their daughter, True, in a TikTik video shared by Kim Kardashian’s daughter North.

In the still from the reel, the basketball player could be seen donning a black athleisure while holding an Iron Man mask in one hand.

The Good American co-founder is standing nearby in a black body suit with cat ears and face paint while the snap also features True in an Owlette costume.

A report published by Radar Online claimed that there is nothing romantic between the exes and the duo is “just co-parenting” while their differences aside.



Khloe and Tristan are parents to two kids, a 4-year-old daughter True, and a newborn baby boy, whose name they haven’t disclosed yet.



The former lovers dated on and off since 2016 and finally called it quits when Tristan fathered a child with Maralee Nichols in 2021 while he was still dating Khloe.