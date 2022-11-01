 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Shakira’s latest move sparks fury: Deets inside

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Shakira’s latest move sparked fury among the fans as she was spotted jumping the queue at a Halloween attraction called the Tower Of Terror in Barcelona, while other families waited for up to 90 minutes.

According to various Spanish news sites, including 20minutos.com, the Waka Waka hitmaker, 45, her children as well as her friends and their children were ushered to the front.

A witness told Socialité: 'They began to separate everyone, and Shakira appeared with her children and two security agents and they sneaked in.

'Despite people crying out, Shakira doesn't flinch. The organisation said that they let in whoever they wanted," says the journalist.

'The attitude is what horrifies all the attendees. Everyone was outraged because it is a very cr**ppy image.'

Shakira’s latest move sparks fury: Deets inside

Shakira and her long-term partner, soccer player Gerard Piqué, 35, announced their breakup in June, releasing a statement.

They wrote: 'We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.'

Shakira’s latest move sparks fury: Deets inside

The pair share two sons, Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven and he has moved on with a new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, 23.


More From Entertainment:

Rihanna gets immortalised in classic oil painting

Rihanna gets immortalised in classic oil painting
Khloe Kardashian accused of putting filters on daughter's snaps

Khloe Kardashian accused of putting filters on daughter's snaps

Who is rapper Takeoff?

Who is rapper Takeoff?
King Charles advertises for £40,000-a-year gardens manager at palace

King Charles advertises for £40,000-a-year gardens manager at palace
Brian Austin shares insight into coparenting relationship with Megan Fox

Brian Austin shares insight into coparenting relationship with Megan Fox

'The Crown' actor says Charles saw 'Tampongate' destroying Camilla

'The Crown' actor says Charles saw 'Tampongate' destroying Camilla

Tristan Thompson attends Khloe Kardashian Halloween party: ‘Just co-parenting’

Tristan Thompson attends Khloe Kardashian Halloween party: ‘Just co-parenting’
David Beckham opens up about his parents’ sacrifice: 'My dad was my inspiration’

David Beckham opens up about his parents’ sacrifice: 'My dad was my inspiration’
Meghan Markle’s ‘utterly taken over’ Prince Harry, says royal author

Meghan Markle’s ‘utterly taken over’ Prince Harry, says royal author
Migos rapper Takeoff breathes his last after being shot at age 28

Migos rapper Takeoff breathes his last after being shot at age 28

‘The Crown’ season 5 star Elizabeth Debicki reacts to plotline criticism, ‘let’s move on’

‘The Crown’ season 5 star Elizabeth Debicki reacts to plotline criticism, ‘let’s move on’
Elizabeth Debicki opens up about first day on The Crown’s set: ‘slow fall’

Elizabeth Debicki opens up about first day on The Crown’s set: ‘slow fall’