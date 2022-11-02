 
Kate Middleton is expecting?

Some royal are wondering whether Kate Middleton is pregnant. The views were expressed after a prominent royal commentator shared a picture of the Princess of Wales and wrote, "When was the last time we saw our beautiful Princess of Wales."

'It has been a while.I was wondering if she could be expecting as she always had a hard time at first," wrote one user.

Instead of dismissing the speculation, the commentator known as According2Taiz answered, "My thoughts".

"Here's hoping," said another user.

Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William are parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

