Princess Diana never married 'love of her life' Dr Hasnat: Here's Why

Princess Diana and British-Pakistani cardiac surgeon, Dr Hasnat Khan, never tied the knot.

While the latter has never revealed the reason of his split with the Princess, Hasnat's father admitted Diana could never be his daughter-in-law.

Dr. Rashid Khan told Daily Express “He is not going to marry her."

“We are looking for a bride for him. She should be rich, among the upper middle class. She should at least be a Pakistani Muslim girl.”



Speaking of his son, Rashid revealed that Hasnat admitted a union was never possible between him and Diana.

“If I married her, our marriage would not last for more than a year. We are culturally so different from each other,” the father claims his son remarked to him. “She is from Venus and I am from Mars. If it ever happened, it would be like a marriage from two different planets.”



Meanwhile, Diana was head over heels in love with Hasnat. “He has given me all the things I need," she would tell her friends.

