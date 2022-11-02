 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry has 'spared' nobody but 'beloved' granny Queen in memoir

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Prince Harry's upcoming memoir titles 'Spare' will be a bombshell for all the Royal Family members except the Queen.

The Duke of Sussex will be affectionate towards Her Majesty and she 'very much' loved Harry.

Jennie Bond told OK! magazine: "I’m afraid people are going to get trampled on by this book. 'Raw' and 'unflinching' aren’t words the palace will be happy to hear." 

She continued that "any bile, if there is any, will be mostly directed at the system - the system in which Harry feels he was so trapped and in which he still believes his father [King Charles] and his brother [Prince William] are trapped... 

"I think he’ll be very loving towards his grandmother. She very much loved Harry," she noted.

Harry's memoir is out on January 10, 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle to interview Prince Harry to promote ‘Spare’?

Meghan Markle to interview Prince Harry to promote ‘Spare’?
‘The Crown’ poised to be top Netflix show as fans demand ‘sensationalist stories’

‘The Crown’ poised to be top Netflix show as fans demand ‘sensationalist stories’
King Charles travels with ‘custom-made toilet seat’ and ‘childhood teddy bear’

King Charles travels with ‘custom-made toilet seat’ and ‘childhood teddy bear’

Khloe Kardashian ‘put her anger’ aside to invite Tristan Thompson to Halloween bash

Khloe Kardashian ‘put her anger’ aside to invite Tristan Thompson to Halloween bash
Eminem's 'fame' was 'controlling his life', recalls director Anthony Mandler

Eminem's 'fame' was 'controlling his life', recalls director Anthony Mandler
Julie Powell of ‘Julie and Julia’ fame passes away

Julie Powell of ‘Julie and Julia’ fame passes away
Meghan, Harry signed ‘arranged deal’ with Netflix?

Meghan, Harry signed ‘arranged deal’ with Netflix?
Queen Elizabeth’s cousin signs up for reality TV stint?

Queen Elizabeth’s cousin signs up for reality TV stint?
6 upcoming documentaries on Netflix that will blow your mind

6 upcoming documentaries on Netflix that will blow your mind
Director Tim Burton on ‘Wednesday’: ‘I felt it was written for me’

Director Tim Burton on ‘Wednesday’: ‘I felt it was written for me’
Princess Diana advocates 'will still watch' The Crown death scene: Expert

Princess Diana advocates 'will still watch' The Crown death scene: Expert
Prince William receives a thumbs up from fans who think he’ll ‘be great king’

Prince William receives a thumbs up from fans who think he’ll ‘be great king’