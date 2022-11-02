Prince Harry has 'spared' nobody but 'beloved' granny Queen in memoir

Prince Harry's upcoming memoir titles 'Spare' will be a bombshell for all the Royal Family members except the Queen.

The Duke of Sussex will be affectionate towards Her Majesty and she 'very much' loved Harry.

Jennie Bond told OK! magazine: "I’m afraid people are going to get trampled on by this book. 'Raw' and 'unflinching' aren’t words the palace will be happy to hear."



She continued that "any bile, if there is any, will be mostly directed at the system - the system in which Harry feels he was so trapped and in which he still believes his father [King Charles] and his brother [Prince William] are trapped...

"I think he’ll be very loving towards his grandmother. She very much loved Harry," she noted.



Harry's memoir is out on January 10, 2023.